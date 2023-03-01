Weeks after MSU shooting, community remembers victims and pushes for change

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two weeks after the mass shooting on Michigan State University campus, the surrounding community is still grieving and processing the tragedy. Some are urging lawmakers to change gun laws.

The Red Cedar Friends Meeting House, a Quaker society, held a vigil Tuesday to support one of the members of their community.

Members of the community and Red Cedar Friends gathered at their meeting house in Old Town to honor the victims who died, the students still recovering from their injuries and the students who remain on campus. They also pushed Michigan legislators to pass stricter gun laws.

“Healing for all of those who were physically and emotionally injured and hope for all of us that change will come,” said Debbie Nolan, Clerk of the Red Cedars Friends Meeting House.

The Red Cedar Friends Meeting House is a place in the community where people meet to pray and worship. They held this vigil as one of their own members was personally impacted by the shooting.

“Several of our members, our faculty or students or otherwise employed by Michigan State University,” Nolan said. “Several of the Red Cedar Friends members, and they asked us to hold this vigil this evening.”

The common theme at all the vigils held over the past two weeks has been hope for the MSU community and prayers for all students impacted.

“I think it’s important at this time that we have hope,” Nolan said. “Hope that we can change.”

Red Cedar Friends is calling on Michigan legislators to push for stricter gun restrictions in the state.

“We have great hope that we can be a national model for the United States,” Nolan said. “If we can get the legislation right to reduce gun violence here in Michigan, it would be amazing.”

Almost two weeks later, Nolan said she still can’t believe this happened in her community.

Three days after the shooting, the Michigan Senate introduced nearly a dozen bills to tighten gun restrictions in the state, with the plan to fast-track the legislation so it can go into effect as soon as possible.

