WATCH LIVE: House Dems bring legislation repealing 1931 Abortion Ban to Judiciary Committee

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House Democrats are moving forward on the repeal of Michigan’s 1931 law criminalizing abortion care. This past summer was full of protests both for and against abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade back in June, which meant Michigan’s 1931 ban on abortion would potentially be back on the books.

“As legislators, one of our most critical imperatives is following the will of the voters. The people of Michigan spoke loud and clear with the approval of Proposal 3 that they want reproductive freedom,” Pohutsky said. “My colleagues and I are proud to bring forth legislation to remove all traces of this draconian law that threatens doctors and nurses with prison time for providing the health care that people need and deserve.”

