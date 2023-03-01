WATCH LIVE: House Dems bring legislation repealing 1931 Abortion Ban to Judiciary Committee

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House Democrats are moving forward on the repeal of Michigan’s 1931 law criminalizing abortion care. This past summer was full of protests both for and against abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade back in June, which meant Michigan’s 1931 ban on abortion would potentially be back on the books.

Background: Proposal 3 passes in Michigan midterms

In attendance are:

  • Speaker Pro Tem Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia)
  • House Judiciary Committee Chair Kelly Breen (D-Novi)
  • and state Reps. Felicia Brabec (D-Pittsfield) and Stephanie A. Young (D-Detroit)

“As legislators, one of our most critical imperatives is following the will of the voters. The people of Michigan spoke loud and clear with the approval of Proposal 3 that they want reproductive freedom,” Pohutsky said. “My colleagues and I are proud to bring forth legislation to remove all traces of this draconian law that threatens doctors and nurses with prison time for providing the health care that people need and deserve.”

Related: ‘Life at conception’ act reintroduced in Congress as Republicans control the House

Michigan votes to preserve abortion access

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing coffee company temporarily closes due to threatening letter
Missing Michigan man found by police
Meijer’s enhanced mPerks rewards program launches in Mid-Michigan
$1M lottery ticket winner says husband found it in pocket week later
Rodney Hernandez
Meridian Township Police seek man with outstanding warrants

Latest News

This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
Vote generic
National popular vote legislation press conference
Michigan Capitol at night.
Michigan legislature passes $1B tax plan, now heads to Governor Whitmer’s desk
State Senate passes $1.3B spending bill, accounting for Ford battery plant in Mid-Michigan