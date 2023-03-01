Watch live: Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Hillsdale College

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The 48th vice president of the United States will speak at Hillsdale College during the second Drummond Lecture of the 2022-23 academic year Wednesday.

The Drummond Lecture Series offers lectures on faith, learning, and related issues of the day.

The event will take place on Wednesday at the Hillsdale College Searle Center. Pence is expected to speak on “The Role of Faith in Public Life” at 4 p.m.

You can watch Mike Pence speak live in the video player above.

Pence served as the 48th vice president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. He previously served as the 50th governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017 and was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing coffee company temporarily closes due to threatening letter
Meijer’s enhanced mPerks rewards program launches in Mid-Michigan
Missing Michigan man found by police
PHOTOS: Northern Lights shine over the Mackinac Bridge
$1M lottery ticket winner says husband found it in pocket week later

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, center, celebrates his goal with Dylan Larkin (71),...
‘Here to stay’ - Red Wings, Larkin agree to long-term extension
Birthday celebrations at ELPL begin!
East Lansing Public Library Celebrates 100 Years
dewitt community singers
The Dewitt Community Singers Perform
dewitt community singers
Dewitt Community Singers Interview
lumberjack
Brrs, Beards, and Brews is Back