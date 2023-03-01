Watch live: Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Hillsdale College

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The 48th vice president of the United States will speak at Hillsdale College during the second Drummond Lecture of the 2022-23 academic year Wednesday.

The Drummond Lecture Series offers lectures on faith, learning, and related issues of the day.

The event will take place on Wednesday at the Hillsdale College Searle Center. Pence is expected to speak on “The Role of Faith in Public Life” at 4 p.m.

Pence served as the 48th vice president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. He previously served as the 50th governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017 and was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013.

