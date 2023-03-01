The Studio 10 Home Show Returns Thursday, March 16th!

Hear from Local Home Improvement Experts
Studio 10 Home Show
Studio 10 Home Show(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Celebrate Spring with an hour long special addition of Studio 10 at 3 PM on March 16th. During the Studio 10 Home Show, you’ll hear from local industry experts about remodeling ideas, landscaping trends and how they can help you imagine the home of your dreams!

Whether you’re looking to purchase or build a new home, start a landscaping project, decorate or remodel your existing home, we’ve got you covered! This hour-long special will be jam packed with all things home improvement. Watch this special edition of The Studio 10 Home Show - March 16th from 3-4 PM on WILX!

The Studio 10 Home Show is proudly sponsored by: Odd Fellows Contracting, Tailored Design Studio, Streamline Enterprises, Van Attas Greenhouse & Flower Shop, Johnson’s Workbench, MacDowell’s Fireplace and Impact Remodeling.

