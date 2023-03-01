Staudt on Sports LIVE: Larkin’s extension, girls high school playoffs, and more
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to take a look at the hottest topics in the world of sports, including the Red Wings signing captain Dylan Larkin to a long-term extension, girls high school basketball playoffs tonight, and more.
More:
Red Wings, Larkin agree to long-term extension
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.