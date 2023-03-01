State Senate passes Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act expansion

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and/or gender identity or expression passes the Senate in a 23-15 vote on Wednesday.

The ELCRA (Senate Bill 4) prohibits discrimination in employment, public accommodations and public services, educational facilities, and housing and real estate based on religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status, or marital status.

The bill also would prohibit discrimination in the areas described above based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression.

The bill would take effect 90 days after its enactment.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.