State Senate passes Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act expansion

The ELCRA would provide legal protection for the LGTQ+ community against discrimination
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and/or gender identity or expression passes the Senate in a 23-15 vote on Wednesday.

The ELCRA (Senate Bill 4) prohibits discrimination in employment, public accommodations and public services, educational facilities, and housing and real estate based on religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status, or marital status.

The bill also would prohibit discrimination in the areas described above based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression.

The bill would take effect 90 days after its enactment.

