Red Wings, Larkin agree to long-term extension

DETROIT (WILX) - One of the biggest storylines leading up to the NHL trade deadline has reportedly come to an end.

The Detroit Red Wings and captain Dylan Larkin have agreed to an 8-year extension with an AAV of $8.7 million according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

Larkin has been a key piece in the team’s “rebuilding,” something that is the foundation of the “Yzerplan” being led by Executive Vice President & General Manager Steve Yzerman.

The legendary Wings captain took over in 2019, four years into Larkin’s tenure in Detroit. The Waterford native was named captain on Jan. 13, 2021, the 37th team captain in franchise history.

Larkin, 26, has been on the ice for all 59 games of the Red Wings’ season so far and leads the team in over half a dozen stats:

Goals - 22 (1st)

Assists - 35 (1st)

Points 57 (1st)

Power Play Goals - 11 (1st)

Power Play Points - 21 (1st)

Game Winning goals - 4 (1st)

Shots - 185 (1st)

He also has one short-handed goal and an average time on ice of 19:30.

Last month, the center was the lone Red Wing at the NHL All-Star game, his second consecutive appearance on the All-Star roster and his third appearance overall.

Larkin was selected by Detroit in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, 15th overall. He spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program (2012-14) and one season with the Red Berenson-led University of Michigan (2014-15)

