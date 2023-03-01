Red Wings trade Hronek to Vancouver for two 2023 draft picks

DETROIT (WILX) - Steve Yzerman is making moves ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline, both in retaining current players and securing draft picks.

Just hours after signing captain Dylan Larkin to an eight-year extension, the Detroit Red Wings received a 1st round pick (originally from the New York Islanders) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and a 2nd round pick from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for defenseman Filip Hronek and a 2023 4th round pick.

Because the Islanders’ first-round pick is protected, the pick stays with them should they finish in the bottom 12 teams of the league this season.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today acquired a 1st round pick (NYI) and a 2nd round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for defenseman Filip Hronek and a 2023 4th round pick. pic.twitter.com/hKVavLT9uW — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 1, 2023

Hronek, 25, has 9 goals and 29 assists in 60 games. The native of the Czech Republic was drafted by Detroit with the 23rd pick of the second round (53rd overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He spent time playing with the Ontario Hockey League’s Saginaw Spirit (2016-17) before moving to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

During his time in Detroit, Hronek tallied 30 goals, 126 assists, and 156 points.

The Red Wings host the Seattle Kraken Thursday night at 7 p.m. while the Canucks host the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. EST.

