National popular vote legislation press conference

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan lawmakers will discuss a plan to enact National Popular Vote in Michigan.

National Popular Vote applies the concept of “one person, one vote” to our presidential elections, making every voter politically relevant in presidential elections. Michigan would join a growing number of states enacting National Popular Vote with bill introductions in the House and Senate

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing coffee company temporarily closes due to threatening letter
Missing Michigan man found by police
Meijer’s enhanced mPerks rewards program launches in Mid-Michigan
$1M lottery ticket winner says husband found it in pocket week later
Rodney Hernandez
Meridian Township Police seek man with outstanding warrants

Latest News

This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
Michigan Capitol at night.
Michigan legislature passes $1B tax plan, now heads to Governor Whitmer’s desk
State Senate passes $1.3B spending bill, accounting for Ford battery plant in Mid-Michigan
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has a look at March starting off on the mild...
Mild March to start and the latest on power outages and credits