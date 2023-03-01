National popular vote legislation press conference

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan lawmakers will discuss a plan to enact National Popular Vote in Michigan.

National Popular Vote applies the concept of “one person, one vote” to our presidential elections, making every voter politically relevant in presidential elections. Michigan would join a growing number of states enacting National Popular Vote with bill introductions in the House and Senate

