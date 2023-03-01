In My View: Huge improvement for the Tigers

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Maybe the Detroit Tigers don’t win, but more fans may attend games this coming season because of timing alone—weeknight games will begin at 6:40 pm and the pitch clock will shorten the games by roughly a half hour.

To me, that is a huge improvement over past years and policy. Watching early spring training games, the pitch clock has provided a pace of play that has far more action and less dead time, a bane in years past in my view. If the Tigers win that will sell more tickets but in the meantime getting fans home in a more timely manner should be far more enticing for those considering attending a game in the future.

