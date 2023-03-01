Mild March to start and the latest on power outages and credits
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has a look at March starting off on the mild side - but will it last? Plus Maureen Halliday has a look at the days’s headlines.
More:
- Mild start to March
- Weeks after MSU shooting, community remembers victims and pushes for change
- Michigan sees uptick in mid-winter tick bites
- Safety tips for your Spring Break travels
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 1, 2023
- Average High: 38º Average Low 22º
- Lansing Record High: 64° 1882
- Lansing Record Low: -13° 1884
- Jackson Record High: 64º 1992
- Jackson Record Low: -4º 1967
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.