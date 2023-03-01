State Senate passes $1.3B spending bill, accounting for Ford battery plant in Mid-Michigan

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State Senate passed a $1.3 billion spending bill Tuesday night that includes the plan to build a new Ford battery plant in Mid-Michigan.

The bill allocates $633.5 million for developing the Ford plant, $170 million to the state’s business attraction fund, and $75 million for healthcare worker recruitment, retention, and training.

The bill now heads to the House for a vote where Democrats hold the majority. If approved, the bill would go to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk where she is expected to sign it.

