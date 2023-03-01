Meijer’s enhanced mPerks rewards program launches in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer’s revamped mPerks rewards program will be launched Wednesday in Mid-Michigan.

mPerk users in Mid-Michigan will see their accounts transfer over to the upgraded system Wednesday, which aims to make it easier for customers to save.

The program had already rolled out to the Metro Detroit area in January.

Meijer said the changes will let people earn something back every time they shop. The changes included earning points every time at checkout, which can be applied toward different savings. All prescriptions earn points instead of every five prescriptions. Points expire every 90 days instead of the previous 45 days.

Shoppers can enroll at meijer.com/mperks, or by downloading the Meijer app.

More information can be found on Meijer’s official website.

