Man convicted of murder in Jackson shooting sentenced to 25-50 years

Franky Ackley
Franky Ackley(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Franky Ackley was sentenced to 25 to 50 years for second-degree murder and two years for felony firearm.

The sentencing stems from a shooting outside Duffy’s Bar on March 6, 2020 that resulted in the death of James Cooper-Robertson. Ackley was convicted in January.

Police identified Ackley as a suspect within a few days of the shooting. He was arrested four months later in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Ackley was arraigned the next month on open murder and felony firearm. He was denied bond.

Ackley must serve a minimum of 27 years before he is eligible for parole.

