Of Heumman Interest: Freshman gymnast leads Spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Move over Tom Izzo, Michigan State’s gymnastics team is making big waves nationally and in the Big Ten the past couple of years. Leading the way for the Spartans is a sensational freshman, a huge recruit who landed in the off-season.

The Spartans’ rise to the top has been spearheaded by a freshman gymnast named Nikki Smith, who was a 5-star recruit from West Bloomfield. She was named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week Wednesday.

“I chose Michigan State because when I visited here with my sister, it just felt like a family environment and I really liked all the coaches and their coaching style,” said Nikki, whose sister is current Spartan senior Nyah.

Nikki is is wowing folks around Jenison Fieldhouse. MSU Gymnastics Coach Mike Rowe said she is everything he hoped she would be and more.

She said her sister got her interested in gymnastics originally.

“She would always be flipping on like the furniture and everything, so I would copy her,” Nikki said. “And then she went into gymnastics and then after her I went into gymnastics.”

They don’t flip on the furniture anymore, but those early years at home helped shape Nikki’s path to stardom. She tied for first place in the all-around Monday night against Illinois to help MSU earn a share of its first-ever Big Ten championship in school history.

Nikki and the Spartans’ next meet will be Friday in Ypsilanti. Then they are home for a meet Sunday at Jenison Fieldhouse against Bowling Green.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.