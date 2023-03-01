First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is the calm before the storm. Mostly cloudy skies are expected today. It will be a little bit cooler today with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A winter storm is forecast to move into the Great Lakes region on Friday and this has the potential to bring accumulating snowfall to the area. As of this morning it looks like snow and possibly a few raindrops will spread north across the area Friday morning. The snow may not reach the Lansing area until lunch time. A wet, slushy snow will continue Friday afternoon into Friday night. Areas south of I-94 could continue to see raindrops mixed with the snow Friday afternoon. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid 30s. You will notice wind gusts near 40 MPH Friday afternoon into Friday evening as a strong area of low pressure passes over Northwest Ohio. By Saturday morning many of us may wake up to a half foot or more of wet, heavy snow.

This weekend we will start to melt the snow with high temperatures in the low 40s Saturday and Sunday. Saturday afternoon into Sunday we should be partly cloudy. Rain showers return to the area Monday with high temperatures near 40º.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 2, 2023

Average High: 39º Average Low 22º

Lansing Record High: 66° 1882

Lansing Record Low: -25° 1868

Jackson Record High: 61º 1983

Jackson Record Low: -6º 1978

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.