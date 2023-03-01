First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday ahead of winter storm

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday as a winter storm moves into the area.

What is expected to happen is an area of low pressure will develop in Missouri and move into the Great Lakes region Friday morning and then exit the region Friday night. This is when Mid-Michigan will see precipitation from this system.

The forecast for this system continues to be in flux because of disagreements in weather model guidance. As of Wednesday, there continues to be no main consensus on the track of this system as it moves through the region which will have big implications on what Mid-Michigan sees from this system and when.

If the low pressure goes a little south and takes a path through central Indiana and northern Ohio, it would put Mid-Michigan in a favorable location to see heavy snow. If the low pressure tracks further north into northern Indiana and maybe southern Michigan, it would bring warmer air into the area and that would lead to mostly rain/mix for Mid-Michigan. In that case, the heaviest snow would fall north of Lansing.

The official First Alert forecast calls for a combination of the two with a rain/snow mix likely. The highest likelihood for accumulating snow will be from a line from Charlotte to Mason and points north. This is where the heaviest snow will fall and lesser totals due to mixing and rain will happen south of there. A wintry mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing is expected along the I-94 corridor initially before changing to all rain. Travel impacts will likely begin Friday evening with some snow covered roads and slippery conditions.

There will be quite a bit of wind with this system as well. Wind gusts of 30-40+ mph are likely with this Friday afternoon and evening and this will lead to some blowing and drifting snow as well.

It is important to check back with News 10 for updates on this system because there will likely be some changes in the days to come. An exact snowfall forecast for each location will come once the track of the system becomes clear and that should happen by Thursday morning.

