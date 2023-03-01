Celebrate 100 years of fun at East Lansing Public Library

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday, March 11, East Lansing Public Library is celebrating their 100th anniversary with a centennial birthday party!

The celebration will be marked by activities for all ages, live music, giveaways, and of course, a birthday cake!

David Andrews of WILX-TV10 will host the comments portion of the program, which will begin at 11:30am.

ELPL will be joined by the East Lansing Fire Department and WKAR, both of which are also celebrating their 100th birthdays.

Check out more of the birthday fun in the video.

For more details about the centennial celebrations: https://www.elpl.org/

