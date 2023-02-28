Your Health: Gene therapy for cystic fibrosis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an inherited disease that affects the lungs, the pancreas, and other organs. There is no cure.

And new medications have come a long way to improve the symptoms for many patients -- but not everyone. Now, researchers at Yale University are studying a therapy that could correct the condition before symptoms start.

Deep breaths in, and out - something many of us take for granted. But for people with cystic fibrosis, the lungs fill with thick mucus, making it tough to get air. Mucus also clogs the pancreas and intestines.

Cystic fibrosis expert Dr. Marie Egan is studying ways to help the body repair the mutated DNA that causes the condition.

“We could cure you,” says Dr. Egan, who is also a pediatric pulmonologist with Yale Medicine.

Dr. Egan and her Yale colleagues developed a new gene editing technique that targets a mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene. They’ve designed small molecules that can be delivered into the body intravenously.

“We include a small piece of DNA or blueprint that has the right instructions,” says Dr. Egan. “Your own body can fix itself.”

Dr. Egan says the molecules would be administered as a one-time therapy and could be a delivery method and treatment for other conditions.

“I think it’s imperative that we move forward, and not just for CF, but for all genetic disorders,” says Dr. Egan.

Scientists tested the technique in the lab and found it worked not only in the lungs but other organs that are affected by cystic fibrosis.

The researchers say the technique needs to be tested in humans. They suspect it could be successfully administered at any stage of life, not just in babies right after the condition is diagnosed.

