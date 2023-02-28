What the Tech: Finding a lost iPhone

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If it hasn’t happened to you, it’s easy to imagine how stressful it would be to lose your phone. All those contacts, websites, logins, and photos would be gone.

You’re out and about with a friend and you realize, you’ve lost your phone. You can spend hours trying to find it, or you could just ask a friend to help you find it.

Did you leave it in the dressing room? Did it fall on the floor at a coffee shop? Or did it just drop between the car seats?

You’ll call it, and retrace your steps. Apple and Google actually make it easy for your friend to find it for you, yet most people don’t know how.

If an iPhone’s Find My is turned on, a friend can see where it is using their Find My app. Even if you’re not sharing a location.

Just open the Find My app and at the bottom, you’ll see “Help a Friend”.

Enter the Apple ID and password associated with the lost device. It will show up on a map on the friend’s phone, showing precisely where it is. If it’s at a large store or someplace like a ballpark, they can zoom in on the location.

They can also have it make a sound. If you fear it’s been stolen, they can put it in “lost mode” which lets you search for it, or erase everything. But if you erase the phone, it won’t show up on a map.

On Android phones, it’s also simple. Just go to google.com/android/find and log in with your Google account. It’ll show up on a map of its last known location, probably where it is right then.

You can play a sound on the phone even if it’s set to silent and display a message asking whoever picks it up, to give you a call.

You’ll quickly find the phone to save heartache and have time to buy lunch for your friend.

