What the Tech: Control Center makes phone usage easy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our smartphones can do just about everything we need them to do, and then some. They can also do things we’d use if we only knew about them.

One feature for both iPhones and Android devices makes it easy to control many of the things we do most often.

Sometimes we miss something right under our nose that, once we know about them, we will start using it all of the time. On iPhones and Android devices, Control Center or Device Control can and will save you a lot of time.

Even if you don’t use it, Control Center has probably popped up on your screen accidentally. On iPhones without a home button, swipe down. iPhones with a button, you swipe up. Here you’ll see many of the more common apps and features. You’ll also find controls for airplane mode, Bluetooth, airdrop, and WiFi.

You can find the calculator, Shazam, alarm clock, flashlight, zoom, and battery saver. Instead of searching for the calculator app, swipe down to the Control Center and tap the calculator icon.

You can choose what you want to see in Control Center

Head over to settings and to the control center. Those apps are optional.

If you use frequently use the Notes app, add it here. Control Center is especially helpful if you need to turn the battery saver on when your phone is running low. It also makes the flashlight easier to get to.

Android phones have a Control Center as well

It’s called Device Controls. Depending on which brand you have, just swipe down on the Home Screen twice and you’ll find many of the same controls as on an iPhone. On Android, you can quickly access Shazam, bedtime and focus modes, and your files stored on Google.

If you’ve never used Control Center give it a look it will save you some time if you have been using Control Center take another look under the hood in settings, you may find some things that’ll save you even more time.

