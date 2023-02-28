Traffic alert: Strech of N Putnam Street in Williamston to close Tuesday

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of North Putnam Street in Williamston will be closed Tuesday due to a water main break.

According to authorities, North Putnam Street will close at Bismark Street at about 6:30 a.m. There will be barricades and a detour.

City officials said the street will reopen as soon as the water main is repaired.

