Traffic alert: Strech of N Putnam Street in Williamston to close Tuesday

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of North Putnam Street in Williamston will be closed Tuesday due to a water main break.

According to authorities, North Putnam Street will close at Bismark Street at about 6:30 a.m. There will be barricades and a detour.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

City officials said the street will reopen as soon as the water main is repaired.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.