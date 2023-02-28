Suspect found guilty in 2020 Richwood Street homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A jury has found Willie Woods guilty of first-degree murder.

Woods was charged with the brutal assault of a Sheriff’s Deputy inside the jail while awaiting trial. In 2020, he was arrested as a suspect in the death of a 66-year-old man and charged with open murder, armed robbery, and tampering with evidence.

Background: UPDATE: Suspect and victim identified in Richwood Street homicide

Officials said Woods will be sentenced on May 17 before Judge Rosemarie Aquilina and as a first-degree murder charge, he could be subject to an automatic life-without-parole sentence.

