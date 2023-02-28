Suspect found guilty in 2020 Richwood Street homicide

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A jury has found Willie Woods guilty of first-degree murder.

Woods was charged with the brutal assault of a Sheriff’s Deputy inside the jail while awaiting trial. In 2020, he was arrested as a suspect in the death of a 66-year-old man and charged with open murder, armed robbery, and tampering with evidence.

Background: UPDATE: Suspect and victim identified in Richwood Street homicide

Officials said Woods will be sentenced on May 17 before Judge Rosemarie Aquilina and as a first-degree murder charge, he could be subject to an automatic life-without-parole sentence.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
Lansing Police Cruiser
Police locate suspect in Lansing early morning shooting
Missing Michigan man found by police
Man hospitalized after shots were fired in Lansing
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

Quiet Weather to End February
$1M lottery ticket winner says husband found it in pocket week later
News 10 Today’s Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to look at some of Tuesday’s top headlines.
Now Desk: Thousands are still without power
Thousands of Michiganders remain without power