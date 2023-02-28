Staudt on Sports LIVE: MSU basketball regular season nears end

Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to take a look at the hottest topics in the world of sports, including the end of the regular season nears for college basketball.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to take a look at the hottest topics in the world of sports, including the end of the regular season nears for college basketball, the Red Wings sign a defenseman to an extension as the trade deadline nears.

More:

February 27: MHSAA Highlights

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Reaction to Michigan State’s OT loss, NHL trade deadline looms

Izzo reflects on OT loss in Iowa, postponed Minnesota game will not be played

Staudt on Sports LIVE: MSU basketball regular season nears end
