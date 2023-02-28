Staudt on Sports LIVE: MSU basketball regular season nears end
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to take a look at the hottest topics in the world of sports, including the end of the regular season nears for college basketball, the Red Wings sign a defenseman to an extension as the trade deadline nears.
