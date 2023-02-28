Slotkin raises over $1M after campaign announcement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Representative Ellisa Slotkin said donations reached over a million dollars in only 12 hours after her senate race announcement.

Slotkin is the first Democrat to announce a campaign for the open senate seat being left by Senator Debbie Stabenow and her announcement has opened up another competitive race in the House of Representatives.

Background: Rep. Elissa Slotkin announces Senate campaign

“Yesterday was a pretty incredible day for the start of our campaign,” said Slotkin in a statement. “All across Michigan and the rest of the country, people chipped in to support this race. We raised more than a million dollars in twelve hours — I’m so, so grateful to everyone that added to the outpouring of support. Thank you.”

Slotkin represents Michigan’s 7th district and won reelection during the 2022 midterms.

Slotkin, a former CIA officer, and top Pentagon official, first ran for office in 2018 when she unseated a Republican incumbent to help Democrats retake the majority in the House of Representatives. She decided to run for Congress after Republicans voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act in 2017.

Michigan Republicans have only won one of the last 15 Senate elections, and MSU political scientist Matt Grossmann expects a vibrant race in 2024.

“It’s a pickup opportunity that is going to stimulate Republican recruitment,” Grossman said.

State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder has already announced her campaign earlier this month, and former State Senator Tom Barrett said he’s considering running for Slotkin’s congressional seat.

