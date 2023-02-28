Quiet end to February and what’s ahead on Studio 10!

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February comes to an end in a quiet fashion weather-wise. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has what we’re tracking for the week.

Plus Studio 10′s Nicole Buchmann has a sneak peek of what’s coming up on Tuesday’s show.

More:

Connect with Studio 10!

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
Missing Michigan man found by police
Lansing Police Cruiser
Police locate suspect in Lansing early morning shooting
Four other MSU students remain hospitalized.
Okemos High School graduate injured in MSU shooting thanks doctors, vows to enact change
Man hospitalized after shots were fired in Lansing

Latest News

Lansing police searching for missing person
State begins $59.5M distribution of marijuana tax
Suspect found guilty in 2020 Richwood Street homicide
Quiet Weather to End February