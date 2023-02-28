PHOTOS: Northern Lights shine over the Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WILX) - Lights shined across the stars on the Straits of Mackinac.

Michigan State Police posted on Twitter photos of crews working the midnight shift with an incredible light show. Northern Lights seen across Michigan Sunday night gave people a chance to see them without having to travel too far north.

A sight worth a thousand pictures.

(Michigan State Police)

Gaylord Post: Troopers working the midnight shift had a beautiful view of the Northern Lights last night. pic.twitter.com/6b0KTrkUrF — MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) February 27, 2023

