PHOTOS: Northern Lights shine over the Mackinac Bridge

(Michigan State Police)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WILX) - Lights shined across the stars on the Straits of Mackinac.

Michigan State Police posted on Twitter photos of crews working the midnight shift with an incredible light show. Northern Lights seen across Michigan Sunday night gave people a chance to see them without having to travel too far north.

A sight worth a thousand pictures.

(Michigan State Police)

