New 3D scanner gives Blackman Township police cutting-edge crime scene analysis tech

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police at Blackman Charter Township felt it was time for an upgrade and acquired a new device they hope will improve their ability to analyze crime scenes.

The new scanner, which creates three-dimensional images of the scene, is expected to make the capture of crime scenes more efficient and provide better results for prosecutors. The old 2D drawing that they were using had begun lacking functionality.

Deputy Director Chris Boulter said the new equipment will create better results as it pertains to capturing crime scenes.

“The things we found is that a 2D drawing can sometimes be beneficial, but it’s also not as realistic as something that is three-dimensional that we can bring color and photographs and critical information to a judge, a jury or a general citizen who wants that information,” Boulter said.

The device, which cost up to $30,000, is the latest technology of its kind and was approved for purchase by the Blackman Charter Township last week. The device came out just a few months ago and is the newest technology of its kind. Officers have already begun training on how to use the device. Its main use is to be used as a tool to help in prosecutions.

The device was purchased from Michigan company NOAR Technologies

“So when you’re dealing with a jury or you have to present evidence, you’re able to almost submerge the jury or defense or the judge itself into the actual crime scene as it stood with millimeters of accuracy,” said NOAR vice president Michelle Studer. “So that leaves out the possibility of assumption for someone to take in their own perspective as opposed to exactly what is there.”

“It will make the officers’ jobs a lot easier because of the measurements it takes is more accurate (its tolerance is 2mm + or -) and quicker,” Boulter said. “So rather than having to hand measure inside or set up the robotic total station, which takes time, it will be faster, more complete and easier to read. It will save time in drafting the image, and it will allow us to hopefully get officers back on the street to provide services faster.”

NOAR also partnered with West Bloomfield PD to digitally preserve the Oxford Memorial and utilized West Bloomfield PD’s BLK360 to capture it.

Police are able to collect data and evidence more comprehensively, efficiently, and it adds the capability to revisit the crime scene as is at any time. Jackson Public Safety expects to start using these crime scene scanners in the coming months.

