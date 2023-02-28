In My View: Spartans basketball has an uphill battle

By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Can Michigan State’s basketball team recover from Saturday’s loss at Iowa?

This is another tough road game against a hot team right now - Nebraska has won five of its last six and is 11-3 in home games this season. The Spartans have an uphill climb in my view if they can’t put the Iowa game in the rear view mirror. A win would set them up to win the final two games since they likely will win the home finale Saturday against Ohio State and then it’s on to the tournaments in March.

