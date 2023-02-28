Mid-Michigan mom donates clothes to NICU babies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan mom covered babies in Sparrow’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with love.

Megan Lawry is a physical therapist and the owner of My Little Sonshine Company. In 2021, she had a baby boy in the NICU and noticed there weren’t many NICU clothing options for boys.

So she started her own company.

On Monday at Sparrow, My Little Sonshine donated onesies designed with NICU baby needs in mind like places for tubes. Megan said it’s just one way she can give back to new moms and to the staff that took such good care of her family.

“It was a traumatic way to start motherhood,” said Lawry. “The nurses were amazing, and really the whole staff was, I really want to give back because they started motherhood out for me very well.”

Megan said My Little Sonshine Company just launched its St. Patrick’s day line.

She plans to donate more clothes to the NICU as her company keeps growing.

