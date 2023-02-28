Michigan State University lifts COVID-19 vaccine requirement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University will no longer require students and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, MSU announced that vaccination for COVID-19 is no longer required for students, staff, and faculty. Although it is effective as of Tuesday, the university said MSU health experts strongly encourage all members of the MSU community to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and all other vaccinations.

“Throughout the pandemic, MSU met each new challenge with the most appropriate preventive measures available to us at the time, including implementing a COVID-19 vaccination requirement as a national surge of COVID-19 variants took hold in the summer of 2021. Many other institutions and organizations also initiated vaccination requirements as an appropriate public health measure.”

They said that as experts learn more about the virus, it has led to many institutions including the federal government and the CDC to adapt accordingly.

