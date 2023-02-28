Lansing police searching for missing person

(Lansing Police Department)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a person who went missing on Tuesday.

The Lansing Police Department posted on Facebook that they are looking for Richardson Elisca. According to police he is endangered. He is 5′4 and weighs 120 pounds. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black coat.

Police said if you have any information, you can call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
Missing Michigan man found by police
Lansing Police Cruiser
Police locate suspect in Lansing early morning shooting
Four other MSU students remain hospitalized.
Okemos High School graduate injured in MSU shooting thanks doctors, vows to enact change
Man hospitalized after shots were fired in Lansing

Latest News

State begins $59.5M distribution of marijuana tax
Suspect found guilty in 2020 Richwood Street homicide
Quiet Weather to End February
$1M lottery ticket winner says husband found it in pocket week later