Lansing police searching for missing person

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a person who went missing on Tuesday.

The Lansing Police Department posted on Facebook that they are looking for Richardson Elisca. According to police he is endangered. He is 5′4 and weighs 120 pounds. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black coat.

Police said if you have any information, you can call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

