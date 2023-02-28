Lansing coffee company temporarily closes due to threatening letter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strange Matter Coffee Co. in Lansing shared on social media the need to close two locations Tuesday after receiving a ten page letter “containing specific dates, images of hate, and threatening phrases.”

Lansing police confirmed the letter was sent and is investigating.

Strange Matter Coffee Co. says they are “opting for caution for the sake of our staff and customers.” The social media post said the shops would be closed for a few days but no specific date was given for reopening.

