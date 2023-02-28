Former Michigan republican congressmen announce support for gun safety bill

(Sara Schulz, WILX | Sara Schulz, WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former members of Congress have announced support for a new gun safety bill package that is moving through the state legislature.

Former Republican Congressmen Fred Upton and Dave Trott released a joint statement showing support for the bill package that will add more gun safety laws for Michigan.

“As strong supporters of the Second Amendment and proud Republicans, we feel it is our duty to come out in support of this legislation. Students, educators, and parents in Michigan have suffered through multiple mass shootings in the past fifteen months, and Michiganders deserve action. This common-sense gun safety reform will save lives by getting illegal guns off our streets while helping law enforcement protect our families. It will keep students, victims of domestic violence, and families safe. We must directly address the causes of violent crime that have become all too common in our cities, in schools, and in everyday life -- these bills do just that. That is why we urge all members of the Michigan legislature — regardless of party — to vote yes on these bills. It’s time”

Hearings on the bill package are scheduled in the House on Wednesday and Senate on Thursday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
Missing Michigan man found by police
Lansing Police Cruiser
Police locate suspect in Lansing early morning shooting
Four other MSU students remain hospitalized.
Okemos High School graduate injured in MSU shooting thanks doctors, vows to enact change
Rodney Hernandez
Meridian Township Police seek man with outstanding warrants

Latest News

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
22-year-old Kalamazoo man sentenced to 70 months for possessing a firearm on parole
Michigan State University lifts COVID-19 vaccine requirement
DTE Energy, Consumers Energy face power-outage challenges
WILX News 10's David Andrews will host the comments portion of East Lansing Public Library's...
East Lansing Public Library to host centennial celebration with music, giveaways