Former Michigan republican congressmen announce support for gun safety bill

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former members of Congress have announced support for a new gun safety bill package that is moving through the state legislature.

Former Republican Congressmen Fred Upton and Dave Trott released a joint statement showing support for the bill package that will add more gun safety laws for Michigan.

“As strong supporters of the Second Amendment and proud Republicans, we feel it is our duty to come out in support of this legislation. Students, educators, and parents in Michigan have suffered through multiple mass shootings in the past fifteen months, and Michiganders deserve action. This common-sense gun safety reform will save lives by getting illegal guns off our streets while helping law enforcement protect our families. It will keep students, victims of domestic violence, and families safe. We must directly address the causes of violent crime that have become all too common in our cities, in schools, and in everyday life -- these bills do just that. That is why we urge all members of the Michigan legislature — regardless of party — to vote yes on these bills. It’s time”

Hearings on the bill package are scheduled in the House on Wednesday and Senate on Thursday.

