First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is the first day of March and like most of February temperatures are expected to top out above average today with highs in the upper 40s. Tonight low temperatures drop back to near 30º. Today a storm system passing north of the area will touch off a few snowflakes or raindrops during the morning. Most of today we will be under the clouds. If we are lucky we see a few peeks at the sun late this afternoon. Today will be breezy with gusts near 25 MPH. Thursday will be uneventful with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 30s.

FIRST ALERT: All the talk is about a strong storm system that is expected to pass through the Great Lakes region Friday. Keep in mind that any sort of snowfall prediction that you may see for Friday is pure speculation this far out. This morning we are seeing a trend in some of the computer models to pull the storm farther to the north, if this happens the heaviest snowfall will be north of Lansing. This more northern track would put the Lansing and Jackson area in more of a wintry mix of rain and snow. If it is all snow or a mix plan on wind gusts near 40 MPH Friday. Watch for updates as more information on the Friday storm comes in.

This weekend plan on generally dry weather with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures this weekend both days will be near 40º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 1, 2023

Average High: 38º Average Low 22º

Lansing Record High: 64° 1882

Lansing Record Low: -13° 1884

Jackson Record High: 64º 1992

Jackson Record Low: -4º 1967

