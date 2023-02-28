FAA grants Hillsdale Municipal Airport $2.5M

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The Hillsdale Municipal Airport (JYM) will receive $2.5 million from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to replace its existing terminal facility with a new terminal that will meet current building codes and be located in a more accessible area.

Hillsdale Municipal Airport is one of only three Michigan airports awarded funding through the FAA’s FY2023 Airport Terminal Program. The others, Wayne County’s Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Traverse City’s Cherry Capital Airport, will each receive grant funds to replace passenger loading bridges.

Final selections for the FY23 grant program were released Monday, Feb. 27.

Hillsdale Municipal Airport Manager Ginger Moore said “there has been a team of people helping to make this happen and we’ve been working for years towards this goal. Hillsdale Municipal Airport is the front door to our wonderful community and the new terminal will be a huge welcome sign.”

The new terminal building will be ADA compliant and energy efficient. As of now, no start date has been set for the new terminal’s construction.

