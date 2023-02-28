East Lansing Public Library to host centennial celebration with music, giveaways

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Public Library will be celebrating its centennial soon.

On March 11, the library will have music, activities, giveaways, cake and more from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The celebration will also include the East Lansing Fire Department and WKAR, which are also turning 100 this year.

WILX News 10′s own David Andrews will host a comments portion of the event.

It all takes place at the East Lansing Public Library, located at 950 Abbot Road, just south of Saginaw Street. More information on the event can be found on the official East Lansing Public Library website.

More: Community news

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.