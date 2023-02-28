Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 7,483 new cases, 139 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 3,057,222 cases and 42,096 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has increased this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,483 new cases of COVID and 139 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,069 cases a day, an increase from last week’s average of 935.

State totals now sit at 3,057,222 cases and 42,096 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 676 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 623 hospitalized a week ago.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County17,06321989.2
Eaton County28,43343668.9
Ingham County67,90984852.0
Jackson County42,83960163.1
Shiawassee County17,66024164.6

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
Missing Michigan man found by police
Lansing Police Cruiser
Police locate suspect in Lansing early morning shooting
Four other MSU students remain hospitalized.
Okemos High School graduate injured in MSU shooting thanks doctors, vows to enact change
Man hospitalized after shots were fired in Lansing

Latest News

Researchers at Yale University are studying a therapy that could correct the condition before...
Your Health: Gene therapy for cystic fibrosis
Researchers at Yale University are studying a therapy that could correct the condition before...
Your Health: Gene therapy for cystic fibrosis
WARNING: This episode shows surgery
Your Health: Smart colonoscopy
WARNING: This episode shows surgery
Your Health: Smart colonoscopy