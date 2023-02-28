Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 7,483 new cases, 139 deaths over past 7 days
State totals now sit at 3,057,222 cases and 42,096 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has increased this week.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,483 new cases of COVID and 139 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.
During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,069 cases a day, an increase from last week’s average of 935.
State totals now sit at 3,057,222 cases and 42,096 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.
As of Tuesday, 676 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 623 hospitalized a week ago.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|COVID-related deaths
|New cases per 100,000 people
|Clinton County
|17,063
|219
|89.2
|Eaton County
|28,433
|436
|68.9
|Ingham County
|67,909
|848
|52.0
|Jackson County
|42,839
|601
|63.1
|Shiawassee County
|17,660
|241
|64.6
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.