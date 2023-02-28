Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 7,483 new cases, 139 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has increased this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,483 new cases of COVID and 139 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,069 cases a day, an increase from last week’s average of 935.

State totals now sit at 3,057,222 cases and 42,096 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 676 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 623 hospitalized a week ago.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 17,063 219 89.2 Eaton County 28,433 436 68.9 Ingham County 67,909 848 52.0 Jackson County 42,839 601 63.1 Shiawassee County 17,660 241 64.6

