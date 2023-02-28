CATA finds ways to supporting young entrepreneurs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Foundation is the non profit part of the Fledge. It is the social entrepreneurs who put compassion for all life and protection their environment ahead of financial bottom lines. It supports a holistic view of life where they build their own solutions to their own unique problems, causes and environments.

Every month at the Fledge, young entrepreneurs are invited to showcase their products and talents. The public can then go to the Fledge Mini-Bazaar for Youth Entrepreneurs to check them out and support them.

You can take CATA to get there easily. CATA routes 1 and 15 allow for easy access to The Fledge, with 9- to 15-minute frequencies on Saturday afternoons.

One-way rides are still just $1.25 regular fare; 60-cents discounted fare; free to all veterans.

For more information: https://www.cata.org/

