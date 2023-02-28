22-year-old Kalamazoo man sentenced to 70 months for possessing a firearm on parole

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 28, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A 22-year-old man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The sentencing is in connection with a May 2022 incident in which several people were gambling illegally in the parking lot of Daysha’s Liquor Store in Kalamazoo. Police said they seized a stolen, loaded pistol from a bag worn by Teiun Tyree Walker. Authorities said Walker had prior felony convictions - including assault with a dangerous weapon - and was released on parole three months prior.

Police said Walker resisted and threatened the police during his arrest.

Chief Judge Hala Y. Jarbou said Walker had a “history of assaultive behavior, firearm possession, and not respecting authority,” along with an “extensive criminal history.”

Walker was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison, followed by three years on supervised release.

