$1M lottery ticket winner says husband found it in pocket week later

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing woman who always believed she would win big has won a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Ana Elizalde, 51, matched the five white balls in the Feb. 6 drawing to win the big prize: 05-11-22-23-69. She bought her winning ticket at Sav-Way Food Center, located at 2317 West Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

“Me and my husband buy a Powerball ticket for every drawing, and we always knew we would win big,” said Elizalde. “I purchased a Powerball ticket as usual, and I gave it to my husband to hold on to. A week after the drawing my husband found the ticket in his coat pocket and realized we had never checked it.

“We went to the store to scan it and got a message to file a claim. When we checked the numbers online and realized we’d won $1 million, we were in shock! We always had a feeling this day would come and now that it’s here, it feels surreal.”

Elizalde recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills, pay for her children’s education, and then save the remainder.

