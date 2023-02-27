Workplace trends survey highlights employee wishes for 2023

Desire for better communication, more pay top the list
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Full and part time workers are looking for a collaborative workplace, career development and job security in 2023, according to a recent survey by the website Offsyte, a company dedicated to creating unique team building events for offices.

CEO and co-founder Emma Guo said 60% of the nearly 1200 surveyed want more collaboration within their own team and 63% want an improvement companywide.

When it came to individual employee requests, Guo said the top three responses were: taking on more responsibilities, learning new skills, and a salary increase.

She said job security was also a concern for many: 38% of workers are worried they may be laid off this year.

Guo encouraged employees to speak up about their needs.

“As uncomfortable as it may seem, having these conversations will surface areas and issues that your managers and employers may not be aware of,” Guo explained. “Typically, a great place to start is to have a transparent conversation with your director manager.”

Guo said it’s important to speak up and have a conversation so that your employers can make changes.

You can read the full Offsyte workplace report here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
Man hospitalized after shots were fired in Lansing
Missing Michigan man found by police
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’
Grand Ledge Highway reopens after car fire

Latest News

Rodney Hernandez
Meridian Township Police seek man with outstanding warrants
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to take a look at the hottest topics in the world of sports,...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Reaction to Michigan State’s OT loss, NHL trade deadline looms
The Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday around President Biden's federal student loan...
Student loan relief in SCOTUS spotlight
facial
Rachelle Gets a Facial at Skin Studio 211
A family said they found their dog in an animal shelter just before she was adopted by a new...
Owners find missing dog in shelter right before new family adopts her