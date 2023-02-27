WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood

The officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog would not be harmed. (Source: WSVN, Miami-Dade Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) – Newly released body camera and aerial footage show an officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department wrangling a 6-to-7-foot reptile from a neighborhood.

After a few tries, officer Manuel Orol lassoed a rope around the gator’s front legs, tied it to his police cruiser and kept it mostly in place until wildlife officers could arrive.

Together, the officers put the gator into the back of a pickup truck. A professional trapper was then able to relocate it away from populated areas.

The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog would not be harmed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hospitalized after shots were fired in Lansing
Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
Missing Michigan man found by police
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’
Roads reopened in Delhi Township after car crash

Latest News

FILE - Floodwaters slowly recede in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Sept. 1,...
Study: Back-to-back hurricanes likely to come more often
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A management at a Pennsylvania location said they had contemplated long...
Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pa. bans people under 16 without adult
Izzo remarks on OT loss in Iowa
WATCH LIVE: Izzo remarks on OT loss in Iowa
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey, causing more than two dozen buildings to...
New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings; 1 killed
AG Nessel wants automatic credits for residents without power