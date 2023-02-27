WATCH LIVE: Izzo remarks on OT loss in Iowa

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo speaks with the media following a 106-112 overtime loss in Iowa on Saturday.

The Spartans have just two games left in the regular season, visiting Nebraska on Tuesday and hosting Ohio State on Saturday. Following Saturday’s OT loss, the Spartans stand at 17-11 overall, and 9-8 in conference play.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.