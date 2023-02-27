Studio 10 Tidbit: National Guitar Day

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February 11 is National Guitar Day!

Six strings to make the heart sing!

Did you know that the five-string Broque guitar made way for the modern six-string classical guitar and was perfected by the Spaniard Antonio de Torres Jurado?

We invited rising star, Jessey Adams in to play an original song for us on her guitar.

For more fun facts, you can visit the East Lansing Public Library, https://www.elpl.org/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hospitalized after shots were fired in Lansing
Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
Missing Michigan man found by police
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’
Roads reopened in Delhi Township after car crash

Latest News

tidbit
Studio 10 Tidbit: Celebrating Mardi Gras
girl scouts
Studio 10 Tidbit: Celebrating Girl Scouts Cookie Weekend
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares what to expect in terms of rain for the rest...
Rainy week ahead and what’s on Studio 10!
trivia
Studio 10 Tidbit: Groundhog Day Trivia