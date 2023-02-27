Staudt on Sports LIVE: Reaction to Michigan State’s OT loss, NHL trade deadline looms

Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Michigan State’s win over Iowa, a busy night in...
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Michigan State’s win over Iowa, a busy night in high school basketball, and more.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to take a look at the hottest topics in the world of sports, including reaction to Michigan State’s overtime loss to Iowa on Saturday, postponed games not being made up, and the Red Wings take on Ottawa in back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday nights as the trade deadline nears.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
Man hospitalized after shots were fired in Lansing
Missing Michigan man found by police
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’
Grand Ledge Highway reopens after car fire

Latest News

While the Big Ten Conference has yet to announce plans for the postponed matchup with...
Izzo remarks on OT loss in Iowa
While the Big Ten Conference has yet to announce plans for the postponed matchup with...
Izzo reflects on OT loss in Iowa, postponed Minnesota game will not be played
Sports Sunday: MSU Men's late struggles cost them game vs. Iowa
Sports Sunday: MSU Men's late struggles cost them game vs. Iowa
Sports Sunday: MSU Hockey takes on Notre Dame in Big Ten Tournament
Sports Sunday: MSU Hockey takes on Notre Dame in Big Ten Tournament