Staudt on Sports LIVE: Reaction to Michigan State’s OT loss, NHL trade deadline looms
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to take a look at the hottest topics in the world of sports, including reaction to Michigan State’s overtime loss to Iowa on Saturday, postponed games not being made up, and the Red Wings take on Ottawa in back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday nights as the trade deadline nears.
