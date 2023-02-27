Police locate suspect in Lansing early morning shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police report locating a suspect after responding to a shots fired call Monday morning.

According to authorities, Monday at 3:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Forest Ave. for shots fired call.

When officers arrived they located a person of interest who is a male in his early 20s, according to authorities. Minutes later, a male in his late 30s showed up with a gunshot wound at the hospital whose condition is considered serious, according to Lansing police.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with any information is asked to call (517) 483-4600.

