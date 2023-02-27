Police locate suspect in Lansing early morning shooting

(KLTV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police report locating a suspect after responding to a shots fired call Monday morning.

According to authorities, Monday at 3:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Forest Ave. for shots fired call.

When officers arrived they located a person of interest who is a male in his early 20s, according to authorities. Minutes later, a male in his late 30s showed up with a gunshot wound at the hospital whose condition is considered serious, according to Lansing police.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with any information is asked to call (517) 483-4600.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hospitalized after shots were fired in Lansing
Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
Missing Michigan man found by police
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’
Roads reopened in Delhi Township after car crash

Latest News

Izzo remarks on OT loss in Iowa
WATCH LIVE: Izzo remarks on OT loss in Iowa
AG Nessel wants automatic credits for residents without power
Windy with Rain Today, Early Mix North
More than 80K Michiganders remain without power