Police locate suspect in Lansing early morning shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police report locating a suspect after responding to a shots fired call Monday morning.
According to authorities, Monday at 3:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Forest Ave. for shots fired call.
When officers arrived they located a person of interest who is a male in his early 20s, according to authorities. Minutes later, a male in his late 30s showed up with a gunshot wound at the hospital whose condition is considered serious, according to Lansing police.
This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with any information is asked to call (517) 483-4600.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.