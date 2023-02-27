In My View: Tradition continues at Breslin Center

By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - March Madness has arrived with the state high school basketball tournaments, first the girls and then the boys, and they each get their own finals weekend.

It’s a tradition that four state champs are crowned in basketball which to me makes more sense than the eight champs in football. The tradition continues with four state championship games on the same day at the Breslin Center in March a tradition that began across the street in Jenison Fieldhouse. The crowds aren’t what they used to be but it begins a special month for basketball fans leading into the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

