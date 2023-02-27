MSU Women’s Basketball Set to Face Nebraska in Big Ten Tournament Thursday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State women’s basketball will be the No. 9 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, which will be held Wednesday-Saturday, March 1-5 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Winners of their last two, the Spartans (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) earned the No. 9 seed and face No. 8-seeded Nebraska (16-13, 8-10 Big Ten) on Thursday, March 2 at 12:30 p.m.(ET) on BTN. The Cornhuskers won the only regular-season meeting, 71-67, in Lincoln on Feb. 2.

The winner of the game between MSU and Nebraska will face top-seeded Indiana on Friday, March 3 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

This is only the fifth time that the Spartans have been the No. 9 seed. Overall, Michigan State is 2-4 in the tournament as the No. 9 seed.

